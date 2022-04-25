After video of Mike Tyson punching airplane passenger, photo of him posing with fan goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JARRETTSKORUP,REJECTFEAR Mike Tyson

The Internet was blown up after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The video received mixed reactions from Twitterati. While several linked it to celeb aggression and Will Smith-Chris Rock's slap at Oscars, many others sided with Tyson saying he was being harrassed by the man. Now, a selfie of Tyson posing with a fan has gone viral.

Reportedly, the photo was clicked moments after the plane landed and Tyson was hoarded by fans to get pictures. In the photo, the former professional boxer is seen smiling ear to ear obliging the fan's request for a selfie. Here's how netizens are reacting to the pic:

For the unversed, last week a video of Tyson went viral where he was seen thrashing a fellow passenger on the plane. Prior to the physical altercation, the man is seen on the video standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.

San Francisco police responded Wednesday around 10 pm to a “physical altercation” on a plane at the airport's domestic terminal, state media reports. Both were released pending further investigation, the statement said.

Since Tyson, 55, retired from boxing, he has worked as an actor, podcaster and cannabis entrepreneur. He was in San Francisco for the annual 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park, where he was promoting his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0, SFGate reported.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1987 at age 20. During his career he had 50 wins, 44 of them by knockout.

In the 1990s Tyson served three years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has maintained his innocence in that case. Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield's ear during a fight in 1997.

--with agency inputs