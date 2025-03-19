7-year-old Samyuktha Narayanan makes history as world’s youngest Taekwondo instructor ever 7-year-old Samyuktha Narayanan from Tamil Nadu's Madurai has made history by becoming the world's youngest Taekwondo instructor, earning her a Guinness World Record. Her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport have apart at an incredibly young age. Read on to know more.

Samyuktha Narayanan, a seven-year-old girl from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has made history by becoming the world's youngest Taekwondo instructor. She has earned the Guinness World Records (GWR) title for being the "youngest Taekwondo instructor ever."

In a post on its Instagram handle, GWR shared her photos and wrote, ''Seven-year-old girl makes history as the youngest Taekwondo instructor ever, aged just seven years and 270 days old. Samyuktha Narayanan is an inspiration to fellow kids in Madurai, India, encouraging them to engage in sports!''.

According to the blog post by the organisation, her parents, Shruthy and Narayanan, who run Madurai Taekwondo Academy, are also Guinness World Record holders. Shruthy was the first female to set the record for the most full-contact elbow strikes in one minute using alternate elbows (211; now broken), while Narayanan hold multiple records, including the most flaming concrete blocks broken in 30 seconds (29) and the most marble slabs broken with a single kick (seven).

Social media reactions

In the comment section, the people are praising and congratulating her for setting a world record. A user said, ''Heartiest congratulations on achieving a world record at such a young age Samyuktha. Your hard work, determination, and incredible talent are truly inspiring. You have not only made your family proud but have also set an example for other young dreamers to believe in themselves and strive for greatness. May this remarkable achievement be the first of many milestones in your bright future.''

''She is the inspiration of people who want to learn martial arts. Appreciate the upbringing of her parents'', another user commented.

A third user expressed pride, saying, **"Proud of Tamil Nadu! Nama Madurai ponnu!

Another added, "I just know the action movies she's going to be in as an adult are going to slap!"