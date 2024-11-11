50,000 marriages on November 12 in Delhi-NCR? Here's the reason behind THIS wedding rush

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 50,000 marriages on November 12 in Delhi-NCR?

The big Indian wedding season is almost on the brink, and Delhiites must prepare for its magnificent commencement on November 12. Those who live or travel through the Capital are guaranteed to see some baraat while navigating a traffic bottleneck! According to experts in the wedding industry, about 48,000 weddings are likely to take place in the NCR on the date, which marks the beginning of the winter wedding season.

According to astrologers, the date is important not only because it is the first auspicious day. November 12 is Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi, a very fortunate day. It's abhuj, which indicates the muhurat is so fortunate that no pandit consultation is required. One can marry at any moment on this day, with no additional puja or rectification required. This day is shubh because it is believed that God Vishnu awakens after four months on this day. As a result, one can arrange for marriage according to the Hindu panchang since couples can marry regardless of their kundalis or planetary placements. Even mangliks can get married on this day.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Piyush Sharma, owner of Hari Om Band in Rohini said, "The vendors who we deal with have been telling us about the high number of bookings they have received for this date.” Confirming the high number of bookings is also Virender Chawla, owner of Chawla Band, who confirms having received 40 bookings from across Delhi”.

“We’ve received around 30 bookings for ghodi in just Delhi, for this one date. If we add to this the requests we’re still receiving from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram then it would be beyond us to manage so we decided that our band artists will play in three shifts of morning, afternoon, and evening," said Manoj Sindhi, owner of Sindhi Hira Nand Ghori Wala in Karol Bagh, informs, as per Hindustan Times.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Muhurat

Devuthani Ekadashi 2024 Fasting Date - 12 November 2024

Start of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month - from 6:46 pm on 11 November 2024

End of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month - on 12th November 2024 at 4:04 pm

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Devuthani Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi. Let us tell you that Chaturmas starts from Harishayani or Devshayani Ekadashi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and continues till Ekadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturmas ends on Ekadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha i.e. Devuthani Ekadashi. No auspicious works are done during Chaturmas. All auspicious works like marriage etc. start again from the day of Devuthani Ekadashi. By fasting and worshipping properly on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, one gets the special blessings of Lord Vishnu. Also, there is never a shortage of wealth and grains in the house.

ALSO READ: When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, November 11 or 12? Know correct date, muhurat, significance and fasting rules