18-year-old samosa seller cracks NEET-UG 2024, internet congratulates | WATCH

The internet has been buzzing with the incredible news of an 18-year-old samosa seller who has cracked the highly competitive NEET-UG exam for 2024. The video of his achievement has gone viral, with people from all corners of the country congratulating him on his remarkable feat.

The young boy, Sunny Kumar from Noida, Uttar Pradesh comes from a humble background. He aspires to be a doctor and passed the NEET 2024 exam with an amazing 664 points out of 720. Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey posted his inspirational story on Instagram, and it quickly gained widespread attention on social media. Alakh Pandey has been seen complimenting Sunny for his perseverance and hard work in several videos that have been uploaded to Instagram.

The CEO of Physics Wallah says in the video that Sunny's NEET score is exceptional and that he has put in a lot of effort to reach this goal. After dropping his kids off at school, Sunny would set up shop in Noida Sector 12 and sell bread pakoras and samosas from 4 to 9 p.m. Since his father did not provide for him financially, Sunny had to work to support his family.

In the video, Sunny shared that his mother supported him big time throughout his journey. Now to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor he will be going to a Government medical college.

This heartwarming incident is a reminder that with hard work, determination and passion, one can achieve anything they set their mind to. His story is a shining example of how one's socio-economic background should not limit their aspirations and dreams.

After watching the video, the internet users became very proud of him. They started congratulating Sunny in the comment section. One user wrote, "Congrats future doctor, well done," while another one wrote, "Congratulations Sunny, you are so inspiring, best of luck for your journey in the future."

