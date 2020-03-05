WhatsApp rolls out dark mode; Twitter a meme fest

Users can now manually set dark mode for WhatsApp, or have the app match the system theme automatically.

One of the most requested features in WhatsApp over the last couple of years -- the dark mode -- is finally available on Android. WhatsApp Inc on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter announcing the launch of dark mode with the caption, "Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp."

This development led to a meme fest on Twitter, wherein users shared how they viewed the dark mode as -- vis-a-vis, and quite funnily, their own life.

Dark mode on whatsapp. Dark mode on Twitter. Dark mode on YT. Dark mode in my heart 😂 — ❤ Monica LeWhiskey ❤ (@Incognitah_) March 3, 2020

Gray mode you mean ? — Akshay Vn (@akshayvn_) March 3, 2020

It's nothing like twitter bro — PowerPlay ⚡️ (@1DJPowerPlay) March 4, 2020

You are late by ~365 days. That said, Better late than never. Thank you. — 🔱 (@rkartha) March 3, 2020

Users can now manually set dark mode for WhatsApp, or have the app match the system theme automatically.