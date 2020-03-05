Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
WhatsApp rolls out dark mode; Twitter a meme fest

One of the most requested features in WhatsApp over the last couple of years -- the dark mode -- is finally available on Android.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2020 13:08 IST
Users can now manually set dark mode for WhatsApp, or have

Users can now manually set dark mode for WhatsApp, or have the app match the system theme automatically.

One of the most requested features in WhatsApp over the last couple of years -- the dark mode -- is finally available on Android. WhatsApp Inc on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter announcing the launch of dark mode with the caption, "Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp."

This development led to a meme fest on Twitter, wherein users shared how they viewed the dark mode as -- vis-a-vis, and quite funnily, their own life.

Users can now manually set dark mode for WhatsApp, or have the app match the system theme automatically.

 

