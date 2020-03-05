WhatsApp rolls out dark mode; Twitter a meme fest

One of the most requested features in WhatsApp over the last couple of years -- the dark mode -- is finally available on Android. WhatsApp Inc on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter announcing the launch of dark mode with the caption, "Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp."
Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp. #DarkMode pic.twitter.com/o4Ee5H7qpW— WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 3, 2020
This development led to a meme fest on Twitter, wherein users shared how they viewed the dark mode as -- vis-a-vis, and quite funnily, their own life.
Dark mode on whatsapp. Dark mode on Twitter. Dark mode on YT. Dark mode in my heart 😂— ❤ Monica LeWhiskey ❤ (@Incognitah_) March 3, 2020
March 3, 2020
Gray mode you mean ?— Akshay Vn (@akshayvn_) March 3, 2020
It's nothing like twitter bro— PowerPlay ⚡️ (@1DJPowerPlay) March 4, 2020
You are late by ~365 days. That said, Better late than never. Thank you.— 🔱 (@rkartha) March 3, 2020
Users can now manually set dark mode for WhatsApp, or have the app match the system theme automatically.