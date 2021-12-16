Viral Video: Father-daughter duo dancing to Camila Cabello’s Don’t Go Yet is the cutest thing on internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PABLOEVERONICA01 Viral video of a father-daughter duo dancing to Don’t Go Yet

In the era of Instagram reels, this father-daughter duo is winning the internet with its sassy dance moves. A video has been going viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen grooving to Camila Cabello's popular song Don’t Go Yet. It is most definitely the cutest thing on the internet these days. The clip has already crossed 1 million views and viewers have been gushing on how in sync the duo is. The father has been identified as Pablo and the little girl in the video is his daughter Veronica.

Reacting to the viral video, an Instagram user commented, "I don't get tired of seeing these two! I just love them!" Another quipped, "How not to love these two."

This isn't the only video this father-daughter duo has shared but they keep their followers entertained with many video dancing to various songs. They have even grooved to Hardy Sandhu's latest chartbuster 'Bijlee Bijlee.' Sharing the video, Pablo wrote, "With affection to the Indian people."

Well, father-daughter duos breaking the internet isn't a new thing. A couple of years ago, a video surfaced on the internet and went viral like wildfire. It featured a father with his little daughter lip-syncing Maroon 5’s song Girls Like You. The toddler’s mother shared the video on her YouTube that eventually made many fall in love with the toddler as well as the father.

Watch the video here-