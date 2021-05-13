Viral Video: Doctor plays music for COVID-patient to lift her spirits

Image Source : TWITTER/@DRMONIKA_LANGEH Doctor plays music for COVID-patient to lift her spirits

Today the whole country is fighting a war against Coronavirus. With an increasing number of cases, people are struggling for ICU beds, hospitals, plasma, oxygen and other things. While government and health experts are trying to bring the situation under control, people are trying to bring positivity among others through their actions. While some are preaching good thoughts on social media, others are trying to help in whatever way they can. In such a situation, when one finds courage, the hope for a better tomorrow comes along.

There are many people who are inspiring others with their courage. One such video is going viral in which a brave girl can be seen inspiring others while fighting a battle with Covid herself. Dr. Monika Langeh shared the video on Twitter saying that this girl is the epitome of courage.

She tweeted, "She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get ICU bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since the last 10 days. She is on NIVsupport, received remedesvir, plasma therapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong willpower asked me to play some music & I allowed her. Lesson: "Never lose the Hope"" In the video, the girl is seen enjoying Alia Bhatt's song 'Love You Zindagi.'

The girl's video has been liked by the netizens who lauded her courage and willpower. The video has received more than nine lakh views so far and more than fifty thousand people have liked it.

On the other hand, while the front healthcare workers are working relentlessly, they have also been doing their best to maintain an atmosphere of positivity among the patients. Videos of healthcare workers dancing in PPE kits or making their patients laugh are also doing rounds on the internet.