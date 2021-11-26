Viral Video: Frustrated Arbaaz Merchantt hits his head as father asks him to pose for pics outside NCB office

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAMITAJ4 Arbaaz Merchantt

Of late a video of Arbaaz Merchanntt, who is one of the accused in drugs of cruise ship case, is going viral on the Internet. The clip is from Friday morning when Arbaaz appeared in front of NCB to mark his daily attendance as per the bail order conditions. In the viral video, as he steps out of the NCB office, his father asks him to pose for pictures. Listening to him, a frustrated Arbaaz hits his head hard with his hand and asks his dad to hurry up. While he agrees to him and poses for the paparazzi for a moment, he soon leaves impatiently and sits in his car.

The video has left netizens in splits. Sharing it on Twitter, a user wrote, "We all can relate !! Maa baap ka pyaar, humesha akward jagah pe." another said, "#arbaazmerchant gets irritated when his dad requests him to pose. His dad has a very genial personality and has always been nice and courteous to media. Today at the NCB office." A third one trolled them writing, "Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega."

While granting conditional bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the Bombay High Court had stipulated, among several other things, that they must visit the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., deposit their passports and not leave Mumbai or India without prior permission.

The young trio was among the earliest detained with five other accused after the NCB's sensational raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, and all eight were arrested on October 3.

In the subsequent investigations into the alleged cruise rave party, the NCB arrested 12 more, including a couple of foreign nationals, and a majority are now out on bail.