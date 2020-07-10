Friday, July 10, 2020
     
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn trend; netizens claim 'Singham 3 ki script final'

Linking Vikas Dubey's encounter with a scene in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Rohit Shetty, Twitterati claimed that the filmmaker is the happiest person today. One Twitter user wrote, "Does U.P. Police brought rights from Rohit Shetty to recreate the scene?"

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2020 13:15 IST
Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn trend; netizens claim 'Singham 3 ki script final'
Image Source : TWITTER/@JOSHIIHARSHIT

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn trend; netizens claim 'Singham 3 ki script final'

On Friday morning, people woke up to the news to gangster Vikas Dubey getting killed in a Police encounter. It is claimed that he was shot when he tried to flee following a road mishap. The police vehicle was overturned during the accident. The scenario made many think that it was a scene out of a Rohit Shetty film and the filmmaker started to trend on social media. Stating that the same has happened in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, netizens came up with the most hilarious memes and jokes. Linking Vikas Dubey's encounter with the film and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Twitterati claimed that he is the happiest person today.

One Twitter user wrote, "Does U.P. Police brought rights from Rohit Shetty to recreate the scene?" Another said, "Rohit Shetty be like after hearing Vikas Dubey fake encounter report..Ye to mere wala script haii" A Twitter user also said, "Rohit Shetty must feel he is a documentary film maker now... Just scorpio hota aur thoda udta toh achcha hota"

Check out all the reactions here-

