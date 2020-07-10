Vikas Dubey Encounter: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn trend; netizens claim 'Singham 3 ki script final'

On Friday morning, people woke up to the news to gangster Vikas Dubey getting killed in a Police encounter. It is claimed that he was shot when he tried to flee following a road mishap. The police vehicle was overturned during the accident. The scenario made many think that it was a scene out of a Rohit Shetty film and the filmmaker started to trend on social media. Stating that the same has happened in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, netizens came up with the most hilarious memes and jokes. Linking Vikas Dubey's encounter with the film and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Twitterati claimed that he is the happiest person today.
One Twitter user wrote, "Does U.P. Police brought rights from Rohit Shetty to recreate the scene?" Another said, "Rohit Shetty be like after hearing Vikas Dubey fake encounter report..Ye to mere wala script haii" A Twitter user also said, "Rohit Shetty must feel he is a documentary film maker now... Just scorpio hota aur thoda udta toh achcha hota"
Check out all the reactions here-
Vikas Dubey ko kiska support tha?#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/J4Hmb0Pz8W— Wash Your Hands (@joshiiharshit) July 10, 2020
When Rohit Shetty heard “fake encounter aur gaadi palat gayi”#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/qYWXY5JONX— Wash Your Hands (@joshiiharshit) July 10, 2020
Does U.P. Police brought rights from Rohit Shetty to recreate the scene?— Panchal Parth Navin (@Dactoristic) July 10, 2020
After getting news of #VikasDubeyEncounter #FakeEncounter script....— Perplexed_Grl👅🥀 (@Kuhu_x) July 10, 2020
Rohit Shetty be like : pic.twitter.com/sHmN9GkK51
Rohit Shetty be like after hearing Vikas Dubey fake encounter report..— idremofunicorn🦄 (@Radha702766) July 10, 2020
Ye to mere wala script haii 😝😝#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/pE8p8cMvnG
Rohit shetty seeing himself trending of his most loved scripted scene was directed by up police in real life.... 🤐😝🤭#vikasDubeyEncounter#fakeencounter pic.twitter.com/yx4bR8rXrA— Siya (@Siya__si) July 10, 2020
Karan Johar to Rohit Shetty after taking Canadian in movie instead of Ajay pic.twitter.com/jAjMAX9yxi— KooliT (@Watching_game) July 10, 2020
When Akshay Kumar get to know that Rohit Shetty has already made movie Singham on #VikasDubey.#vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/BbOs2UiHjo— Marathi Manus (@Marathi_manus_1) July 10, 2020
After hearing news of #vikasDubeyEncounter— Vishwajit Rahatal (@vishwajit_45) July 10, 2020
Rohit Shetty : pic.twitter.com/E2x8I7gyUf
Script writer :- Sir ek movie banegi? Climax plot mein bas ek Police convoy palat deni hai aur gunshots honge..— Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@ohhh_mii) July 10, 2020
Rohit Shetty :- pic.twitter.com/hS8PmyvRPN