Vikas Dubey Encounter: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn trend; netizens claim 'Singham 3 ki script final'

Image Source : TWITTER/@JOSHIIHARSHIT Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn trend; netizens claim 'Singham 3 ki script final'

On Friday morning, people woke up to the news to gangster Vikas Dubey getting killed in a Police encounter. It is claimed that he was shot when he tried to flee following a road mishap. The police vehicle was overturned during the accident. The scenario made many think that it was a scene out of a Rohit Shetty film and the filmmaker started to trend on social media. Stating that the same has happened in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, netizens came up with the most hilarious memes and jokes. Linking Vikas Dubey's encounter with the film and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Twitterati claimed that he is the happiest person today.

One Twitter user wrote, "Does U.P. Police brought rights from Rohit Shetty to recreate the scene?" Another said, "Rohit Shetty be like after hearing Vikas Dubey fake encounter report..Ye to mere wala script haii" A Twitter user also said, "Rohit Shetty must feel he is a documentary film maker now... Just scorpio hota aur thoda udta toh achcha hota"

Check out all the reactions here-

Vikas Dubey ko kiska support tha?#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/J4Hmb0Pz8W — Wash Your Hands (@joshiiharshit) July 10, 2020

When Rohit Shetty heard “fake encounter aur gaadi palat gayi”#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/qYWXY5JONX — Wash Your Hands (@joshiiharshit) July 10, 2020

Does U.P. Police brought rights from Rohit Shetty to recreate the scene? — Panchal Parth Navin (@Dactoristic) July 10, 2020

Rohit Shetty be like after hearing Vikas Dubey fake encounter report..

Ye to mere wala script haii 😝😝#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/pE8p8cMvnG — idremofunicorn🦄 (@Radha702766) July 10, 2020

Rohit shetty seeing himself trending of his most loved scripted scene was directed by up police in real life.... 🤐😝🤭#vikasDubeyEncounter#fakeencounter pic.twitter.com/yx4bR8rXrA — Siya (@Siya__si) July 10, 2020

Karan Johar to Rohit Shetty after taking Canadian in movie instead of Ajay pic.twitter.com/jAjMAX9yxi — KooliT (@Watching_game) July 10, 2020

After hearing news of #vikasDubeyEncounter

Rohit Shetty : pic.twitter.com/E2x8I7gyUf — Vishwajit Rahatal (@vishwajit_45) July 10, 2020

Script writer :- Sir ek movie banegi? Climax plot mein bas ek Police convoy palat deni hai aur gunshots honge..



Rohit Shetty :- pic.twitter.com/hS8PmyvRPN — Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@ohhh_mii) July 10, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage