Image Source : FACEBOOK/ABDULNASAR Video of a man scratching his back with JCB excavator will amuse you. Seen yet?

Anything and everything under the sun can go viral these days. Social media is a place that has become a boom for many people. Not only this, it has made many famous overnight. However, there are some who for the sake of becoming popular indulge in activities that are neither funny nor out of the world. Mind you, they can be super funny to watch though! Sailing in the same boat, we've got our hands on a video of a man who has found an all together instrument to scratch his back. And it is none other than a JCB excavator. Yes, that's true!

In this 41-second viral video, a man can be seen using the excavator as a back-scratcher. He stands at what seems like a construction site and sees a JCB parked at a near distance. He moves forward and after reaching close to it turns it backs towards the same.

The crane driver after getting the hint from his actions starts the vehicle and slowly moves the excavator in the direction that would perfectly scratch his back. Ever since it has been uploaded, the video has left many amused and is being liked and shared by any.

Wondering which video we are talking about? Have a look!

