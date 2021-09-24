Tom Felton collapses on golf course, concerned Harry Potter fans wish well for their 'Draco Malfoy'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOGWARTSABRASIL Tom Felton

Hollywood actor Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter films collapsed on a golf course while taking part in the Ryder Cup celebrity tournament. Following the incident, Felton was quickly surrounded by tournament staff who helped him onto a cart where he was then taken away to seek further medical treatment. His condition at the moment is not known.

At the time of his collapse, the actor was taking part in a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year's Ryder Cup, and had been playing with former NHL star Teemu Sel�nne, 1980 US Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eurzione, and retired speed skater Dan Jansen.

As the news broke, concerned fans took to social media wishing him well. "We believe in you love! you are strong, we love you, it will be alright," wrote a user. While another tweeted, "@TomFelton hope you're doing well now. Get well soon #TomFelton #dracomalfoy."

A few also asked his Harry Potter co-stars to share an update. "Hey James @James_Phelps hope you’re ok? Just wondering if there’s any updates on @TomFelton as he collapsed at the golf yesterday? Just hope he’s doing a bit better today. Please send him my well wishes. Camilla," tweeted a user.

The health scare comes just one day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday. He shared a selfie on his Instagram account.

He captioned it: "33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx."

--with IANS inputs