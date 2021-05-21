Snow capped Himalayas are visible from Saharanpur again, mesmerising pics go viral on social media

Image Source : TWITTER /RAMESHPANDEYIFS Himalayas clicked from Saharanpur

Last year, when the lockdown was imposed in the entire country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pollution levels were reduced to a significant amount and the air quality was seen improving. As a result, the Himalayan hills were visible from many parts of the country, which could not be seen due to pollution. Something similar has happened again this time.

Last year, the magnificent range of the Himalayas was seen from Jalandhar and this time the snow capped mountains are clearly visible from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Due to the recent rains, the distant view has become clear and pollution has also reduced, due to which, this natural view is clearly visible. Mesmerising pictures of the mighty mountain ranges have gone viral on social media and netizens can't stop being in awe of it.

"Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur. After rains, the sky is clear and AQI is around 85," a user tweeted along with pictures of the Himalayas.

News agency ANI also shared some pictures with the cation, "Dushyant Kumar, a govt employee & an amateur photographer from Saharanpur says, he has clicked pictures of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur on May 20, due to low pollution levels following continuous rainfall for the past few days."

"Around sunset time, the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Banderpunch range of Himalayas were illuminated and were visible clearly. Last year too this range of mountains was visible from here in April month. It was a delight to see the Himalayas from Saharanpur: Dushyant Kumar," a separate tweet read.

Aren't these pictures simply beautiful!