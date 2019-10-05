ISRO chief K Sivan given hero's reception onboard a flight. Video is viral

The video went viral in no time and Twitterati hailed Sivan for his contribution to space research in India.

In the early hours of September 7, when ISRO's most complicated and ambitious mission, Chandrayaan-2, failed to go according to plan, there was pin-drop silence in the lobby where even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waiting in anticipation.

The entire country had its head hung in disappointment, when it saw ISRO chief K Sivan shedding tears after, perhaps, the entire nation -- as he hugged PM Modi. Twitterati were up in praise for a man who could "man up" and express his emotions.

K Sivan had then won India with his humility -- the testament to which was given by a bunch of people onboard an IndiGo flight.

Sivan was recently accorded a warm round of applause by his co-passengers when he took the said flight.

As Sivan boarded the flight in the economy class (let that sink in first), the crew greeted him with a smile and requested for a selfie.

When Sivan turned to go to his seat, he was given almost a hero's reception.

It is so heartening to see ISRO chief #Sivan sir being given a hero’s reception in a flight!! pic.twitter.com/IJth3RTaxI — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) October 4, 2019

Don't miss his simplicity!

The video went viral in no time and Twitterati hailed Sivan for his contribution to space research in India.

So simple man...I see such good human being after Dr.Kalam — PANCHBHOOTA (@PANCHBHOOTA) October 4, 2019

Such a simple man he is. Absolutely no superiority complex, no attitude even though he is one of the greatest brains of country. Child like innocence.. Salutes to you Sir — Kishor Bhat (@KishorPolya) October 4, 2019

Good to see India changing and true celebrities are being recognised and applauded. — Shamendra Bhadauria 🇮🇳 (@ShamendraSingh) October 4, 2019