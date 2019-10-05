Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. ISRO chief K Sivan given hero's reception onboard a flight. Video is viral

ISRO chief K Sivan given hero's reception onboard a flight. Video is viral

ISRO chief K Sivan was recently accorded a warm round of applause by his co-passengers when he took an IndiGo flight.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2019 18:22 IST
The video went viral in no time and Twitterati hailed Sivan

The video went viral in no time and Twitterati hailed Sivan for his contribution to space research in India.

In the early hours of September 7, when ISRO's most complicated and ambitious mission, Chandrayaan-2, failed to go according to plan, there was pin-drop silence in the lobby where even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waiting in anticipation.

The entire country had its head hung in disappointment, when it saw ISRO chief K Sivan shedding tears after, perhaps, the entire nation -- as he hugged PM Modi. Twitterati were up in praise for a man who could "man up" and express his emotions.

K Sivan had then won India with his humility -- the testament to which was given by a bunch of people onboard an IndiGo flight.

Sivan was recently accorded a warm round of applause by his co-passengers when he took the said flight.

As Sivan boarded the flight in the economy class (let that sink in first), the crew greeted him with a smile and requested for a selfie. 

When Sivan turned to go to his seat, he was given almost a hero's reception.

Don't miss his simplicity!

The video went viral in no time and Twitterati hailed Sivan for his contribution to space research in India.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBJP fields TikTok star Sonali Phogat from Adampur; her videos go viral Next Story  