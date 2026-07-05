Trump keeps up pressure on Iran, says US could wipe out leaders gathered at Khamenei's funeral 'in one shot'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has once again escalated his rhetoric against Iran, saying that the United States could eliminate the country's remaining leadership with "one shot" as senior Iranian officials gathered for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The remarks mark yet another sharp attack from Trump, who has repeatedly taunted Tehran in recent days despite ongoing indirect negotiations between the two countries. While insisting Washington wants diplomacy to continue, Trump suggested the US had the capability to strike Iran's top leadership gathered at the funeral but chose not to.

"They are all there. One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said while speaking to Axios.

From 'they are dying to settle' to fresh threats

Trump has not eased his criticism of Iran since the recent US-Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A day earlier, he claimed Iran was desperate to reach an agreement with Washington.

"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They are dying to settle. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.

In another recent interview, Trump described Iran's economy as severely weakened, claiming the country was facing soaring inflation and suggesting that American farmers could eventually supply food to Iran if diplomatic efforts succeed.

Iran hits back

Trump's comments have drawn an angry response from Tehran. Reacting to his remarks about the funeral, Iran's embassy in Armenia accused the US President of lacking "civilization, history and honor." Iranian leaders have also warned that any fresh military action by the United States or Israel would invite a swift response.

Ahead of the funeral, senior Iranian military officials cautioned Washington and Tel Aviv against what they described as any "miscalculation" that could trigger further conflict.

Negotiations continue despite war of words

The latest exchange comes even as US and Iranian officials continue indirect talks in Doha on issues including maritime security and financial matters.

Although officials have described the discussions as making some progress, major differences remain over Iran's nuclear programme. Another round of negotiations is expected after the funeral ceremonies conclude.

Trump's latest remarks, however, suggest that even as diplomatic channels remain open, his confrontational approach towards Iran shows little sign of changing.

Also Read: Trump at it again, claims Iran is 'dying to settle', says US gave them 'week off for a funeral'