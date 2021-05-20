'Sea returned back everything': After Cyclone Tauktae, netizens share pics of 'trashy' Mumbai beaches

Image Source : TWITTER/YASHASVA Beach after cyclone Tauktae brushed the city

Cyclone Taktae jolted the coastal areas of Kerala, Goa, Karnataka before ploughing through Maharashtra and then Gujarat left right and center. From high tides to gushing winds, the city saw the loss of lives and property alike. Mumbai reeled under its impact for three days (from May 16 to 18). After the cyclone calmed down, a new sight was seen in the city with uprooted trees on the streets and washed beaches by the seaside. The shores of Mumbai are thronged by piles of garbage. The shores look a mess after the cyclone passed the city, thanks to all the pollutants that are dumped in it over years.

Netizens have taken to social media to share pictures of the 'trashy' Mumbai beaches saying the 'sea has returned everything back,' and all to keep beaches clean. Take a look:

"“Hello! Here’s the full refund on your garbage.” - Mother Nature. Mumbai, Cyclone Tauktae," a user captioned a photo of Mumbai beach post the aftermath caused by Tauktae. Another tweeted: "Natural cleanse, After cyclone Tauktae, garbage returned by sea at all Mumbai beaches.Nature waste out of sea on its own You can see the condition of mumbai beaches."

Meanwhile, the remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, and it is very likely to move further northeastwards to Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The Well-marked low-pressure area over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh has further weakened into a low-pressure area and lay centered at northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours. Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around Friday.

--with IANS inputs