The curious case of two Sabyasachi kurtas: Who wore it better?

Who wore it better?

That Ranveer Singh is no less than a fashionista is a fact -- reinforced more than RC. His ins-and-outs in quirky outfits always send the paps into a frenzy; not forgetting to mention his demeanour that reeks of a certain candour nobody else can achieve.

Probably that's the reason Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of the most celebrated designers, chose to forget what Ranveer wore on his wedding anniversary and gave the same kurta to actress Rani Mukerji.

Firstly, look at Sabyasachi's latest post.

And secondly, props to the designer whose designs are so unisex.

The post, featuring Rani Mukerji, made its way to the social media on November 24. Rani apparently wore the kurta for the promotional spree of her upcoming movie 'Mardaani 2' (slated to hit theatres on December 13).

As soon as Sabyasachi posted the picture, fans and followers flooded it with queries, comments and compliments in equal measures.

Ranveer had worn this kurta when he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 15 -- his first wedding anniversary. He and Deepika Padukone got married last year in a two-day ceremony in Italy.

Abb 'Who wore it better?' toh banta hai. What do you say?