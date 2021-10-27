Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABYASACHI OFFICIAL Sabyasachi faces backlash over Mangalsutra ad campaign; netizens say, 'Isme jewelry kaha hai bhai??'

Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi is facing backlash on social media over its latest 'The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra Collection' advertisement. Under the banner of, Sabyasachi Jewellery a series of mangalsutras made from onyx and pearls was launched. Recently, Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle dropped some pictures from this new collection. The picture featured a model in a black bra, wearing a tiny bindi and sporting a mangalsutra and neckpiece from his jewellery collection while leaning against a shirtless man.

This post created a lot of stir on social media and Sabyasachi was trolled for hurting people's sentiments. It was not for the collection but for the way it was presented to the public.

Take a look at Sabyasachi's official post here:

Disappointed by the display of the mangalsutras in the advertisement one of the user wrote, " ''Lol I thought this was intimate wear and then I read your description intimate fine JEWELRY." Another said, "#Sabyasachi isme jewelry kaha hai bhai??" Some of the users also pointed out that the portrayal of women in the ad is demeaning."Maybe they are trying to say that women strip only when their husbands give them Sabyasachi jewelry. Demeaning women?", wrote a user.

Check out netizens reactions here:

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2021: Netizens celebrate festival with funny memes and rib-tickling jokes

The mangalsutras from the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra collection are made out of 18k gold and feature a black and golden beaded chain and starts at a price of Rs. 1,65,000.