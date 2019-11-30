Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi's 'Aye Watan' at Moscow event. Twitter is overwhelmed

The 27-second video has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song "Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Humko Teri Kasam" from the movie 'Shaheed' has gone viral on the social media. Brig Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, can also be seen in the video. The 27-second video has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Sung by Mohammad Rafi, "Aye Watan" was released in 1965.

The Twitterverse got overwhelmed at the rendition, and several comments made their way in response to ANI's tweet.

This is really so tearful 😢even to listen to this song!



And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times! — D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) November 30, 2019

Omg proud Moment 😳😱😭💜 — JIN's dad jokes is better than ur jokes😎 (@familyarmy_bts) November 30, 2019

A Twitter user said: "It made my day... Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan."

Another said: "Amazing! Ruski singing Indian patriotic song. Aye watan, Aye watan.."

"Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!?"

Hindustan Zindabad — Aliasgar Bohri (@PassionOfTeach) November 30, 2019

For the unversed, here is the original song: