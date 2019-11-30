Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi's 'Aye Watan' at Moscow event. Twitter is overwhelmed

Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2019 15:22 IST
The 27-second video has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song "Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Humko Teri Kasam" from the movie 'Shaheed' has gone viral on the social media. Brig Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, can also be seen in the video. The 27-second video has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Sung by Mohammad Rafi, "Aye Watan" was released in 1965. 

The Twitterverse got overwhelmed at the rendition, and several comments made their way in response to ANI's tweet.

A Twitter user said: "It made my day... Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan."

Another said: "Amazing! Ruski singing Indian patriotic song. Aye watan, Aye watan.."

"Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!?"

 

For the unversed, here is the original song:

