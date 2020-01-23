Ratan Tata does Throwback Thursday right, shares old but young pic. Internet calls him 'Greek God'

Ratan Tata does Throwback Thursday right, shares old young pic

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who joined Instagram recently, shared a #ThrowbackThursday photo from his younger days. Ratan Tata is new to the gram but seems to be learning the ways of social media. The 82-year-old Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture from his days in Los Angeles. In the caption, Ratan Tata explained he was posting the picture yesterday but waited for Thursday as he was told about "throwbacks" and how they occur on Thursdays.

"I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about throwbacks and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday," the caption of Ratan Tata's photo read.

Meanwhile, the throwback picture is earning a lot of praise on the photo and video-sharing platform. One of the users said: "You look like a Greek God." "Dashing since forever, sir!" said another. "Thank you sir that you did return to India," wrote a user in the comments section.

Complimenting his caption, a user wrote: "I like that write-up, Mr Tata."

The post has garnered 2,59,094 likes so far on Instagram.

A user wrote, "Perfect balance of purpose, vision, and a brilliant sense of humour. You rock Sir."

Another wrote, "Hahaha the caption, you are an amazing human being man much love."

A fan gushed, "You have such distinct spark in your eyes! Wow..."

A post read, "Sir u r beautiful from inside and as well outside sir."