Ranu Mondal sings Mohammad Rafi’s ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada', video breaks the internet

Image Source : TWITTER Ranu Mondal sings Mohammad Rafi’s Kya Hua Tera Vaada

Ranu Mondal has created a storm on the internet with her soulful singing. The entire country has fallen in love with her version of Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai song. She became such a big name on social media with her video that music composer Himesh Reshammiya even gave her a break in Bollywood. Now, another video of the singing sensation has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen singing Mohammad Rafi’s most popular song Kya Hua Tera Wada.

Ranu Mondal has already entered Bollywood with her first song 'Teri Meri Kahaani’ from Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming Bollywood film Happy, Hardy and Heer. The singer has now reached the heights of success. But recently an old video of her has gone viral on social media. In this video, Ranu Mondal is seen singing the song 'Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ from veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's film Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin. The video appears to be from the time when she used to live by singing songs at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal.

The video of Ranu Mondal may be a bit old, but it has hit social media like a storm. The video has been shared by her fanpage through the Instagram account, in which her voice is worth listening.

Listen to teh original song here-

For those who are living unde4r a rock and doesn’t know who Ranu Mondal is, she became an overnight sensation after her video of singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. Impressed by her voice, Himesh Reshammiya offered her to sing in his film 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. The special thing is that Ranu Mandal has sung not one but three songs with Himesh Reshammiya, which includes Teri Meri Kahani, Adi and Aashiqui.

Teri Meri Kahani OFFICIAL Song

