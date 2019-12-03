Ranu Mondal trends again. This time for forgetting lyrics of her song

Ranu Mondal's latest video goes viral

Love her or hate her but you can't ignore her. Internet's favourite and now meme-inspiration Ranu Mondal is again hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After her 'tantrums' video went viral on social media, people have started seeing her through an altogether different lens.

The social media sensation recently forgot the lyrics of her song Teri Meri on the stage and this led to huge chaos on the internet. More than forgetting the lyrics, her reaction became butt of jokes. "Oh my god, I forget it,'' she said and social media users thought that she was trying to act a bit pricey.

ICYMI, here you go:

Ranu Mondal's daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy said that though her mother has an ''attitude problem'', it is not right to troll her brutally. "I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that maa has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much," she told IANS.

In case you have been living under a rock, Ranu became an internet sensation overnight after her video of singing Lata Mangeshkar's hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at a railway station in Kolkata went viral. Her video garnered so much praise and sympathy that music composer Himesh Reshammiya launched her as a playback singer in Bollywood with his film Happy Hardy And Heer.