Raj Kundra as Christiano Ronaldo triggers laugh riot on Internet

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra leaves no stone unturned to amuse his followers on social media. His with and great sense of humor reflect in almost each of his posts. And if you have been following him then you know his love for morphed videos. He is seen morphing his face onto that of popular actors, sportspersons, and celebrities. And the latest addition to his collection is the video in which he swapped his face with Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Raj's Monday Motivation post had a Ronaldo twist as he used the viral clip which featured Ronaldo sitting down for a press where he picked up the coke bottles and kept them aside and raised the water bottle saying 'drink water'.

Raj smartly edited his face onto the footballer's face and interspersed the video with the song Coca Cola Tu from the movie Luka Chuppi. Sharing the video, Raj wrote, "Monday motivation at its best! Ditch the sugary fizzy drinks and enjoy thirst-quenching water! Yeah, that was me."

Raj's video indeed left his fans amused and soon after the post they bombarded the comments section with laughing emojis and hilarious comments. Popular celebrities including Milind Gadagkar and Sophie Choudry dropped a bunch of laughter emojis. One of the users wrote, "Raj brother you are real punjabi." The other said, "You are my all time favourite." "Oh man you rocks bro," added the other.

This isn't the first time Raj's morphed video triggered a laugh riot on the internet. He is often accompanied with wife Shilpa Shetty in his funny antics. Check out some of his most loved videos:

Raj Kundra married Shilpa Shetty in 2009. The couple has two kids, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra.