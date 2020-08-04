Rahul Modi trends on Twitter, 'scores' 420 rank in UPSC; netizens crack up with 'bizarre coincidence'

Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Modi scores 420 rank in UPSC, netizens crack up with 'bizarre coincidence'

In a bizarre trend, Tuesday saw name Rahul Modi trending on Twitter. Apparently, a UPSC candidate named Rahul Modi secured rank 420 and, netizens shared screenshots of Rahul Modi's name in the UPSC result on social media.. The candidate's name Rahul Modi is a unique combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. UPSC, on Tuesday, declared the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September 2019 and the interviews or Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

Netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots of Rahul Modi's name in the UPSC 2019 result.

UPSC Result - Rank 420 - Rahul Modi😂 next level crossover #UPSCResults pic.twitter.com/sQfnD3d4Tw — Ravi verma (@raviverma063) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Pradeep Singh topped the 2019 Civil Services Exam, while Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which announced the results on Tuesday.

According to UPSC, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services through the 2019 edition of the exam. UPSC said that out of the 829 candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Schedule Castes and 67 from Schedule Tribe category. The EWS category was implemented in the exam for the first time in 2019.

