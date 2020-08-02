Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAAPTEFANCLUB_ Radhika Apte gets K3G style welcome by Netflix, netizens can't stop laughing

Netflix created a spoof video to celebrate Radhika Apte’s latest release Raat Akeli Hai, welcoming her back in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G) style — with Shah Rukh Khan making a grand entrance upon returning and Jaya Bachchan greeting him with aarti ki thali! The whodunit mystery-thriller Raat Akeli Hai features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Ila Arun in lead roles.

Netizens are simply in love with the spoof video, especially for the fact that Netflix doesn’t mind creating memes on itself and said they missed the sweet association of Radhika Apte.

"Radhika Apte is the aaloo if n Netflix was the indian cuisine, " commented a user. Another wrote, "It's official netflix meme page."

Earlier, Radhika Apte was seen in Netflix’ Sacred Games as Anjali Mathur, as Kalindi in Lust Stories and recently, she also got featured as Nida Rahim in Ghoul. She proved her capability whenever she was given a project to work on.

A few years ago, she had a perfect response to trolls and memes pertaining to the presence of the actress in every other Netflix original. She released a spoof video titled "Omnipresent" and wrote: "I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on Netflix. It's only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I've officially taken over Netflix India."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage