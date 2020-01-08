Pune police's savage tweet on fancy number plate leaves the internet in splits

The numbe plate was personalised with an image of a crown.

The emergence of the social media has added new avenues of communication to the already existing ways -- even for police departments across India. These departments spread awareness using memes, and other trending concepts. The official Twitter page of Pune police is one among these that have put social media to its best use -- combining logic with a little quirk.

Pune police on Tuesday retweeted a picture of a scooter with a fancy number plate, and wrote, "His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!"

His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! 📃 #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

The numbe plate was personalised with an image of a crown, and according to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, pictures and art are not permitted on the plate.

Twitterati were bowled over by Pune police's savage response.

Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation 👏🏻 @CPPuneCity — VIVEK CHATOLE (@VIVEKCHATOLE) January 7, 2020

There are so many Kings and Queens riding bike in Pune. — DoingWhatIsRight (@Sumit_47) January 7, 2020

All heading to meet the same fate! — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

His highness will get some low ness on seeing the challan 😎😉 — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) January 7, 2020

Pankaj was Naarad muni in his last birth — The Secular Buffalo (@jenaanindya) January 7, 2020