Pune police's savage tweet on fancy number plate leaves the internet in splits

The emergence of the social media has added new avenues of communication to the already existing ways -- even for police departments across India.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 14:43 IST
The emergence of the social media has added new avenues of communication to the already existing ways -- even for police departments across India. These departments spread awareness using memes, and other trending concepts. The official Twitter page of Pune police is one among these that have put social media to its best use -- combining logic with a little quirk.

Pune police on Tuesday retweeted a picture of a scooter with a fancy number plate, and wrote, "His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!"

The numbe plate was personalised with an image of a crown, and according to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, pictures and art are not permitted on the plate.

Twitterati were bowled over by Pune police's savage response.

