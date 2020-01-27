Nick Jonas eats his greens. Confirmation courtesy his Grammy 2020 performance

Several users even wondered why nobody bothered to tell him about it.

The Jonas Brothers delivered a performance -- on their latest track Five more minutes -- at the Grammy Awards 2020 held in Los Angeles on Sunday. What, however, stole the thunder from their music was a piece of food stuck in Nick Jonas' teeth.

Several netizens took notice of the green stuck in Nick's teeth, and pictures and videos showing it in prominence took over the internet.

"Is it me or does Nick Jonas have food in his teeth?" a Twitter user wrote.

"Is it me or does Nick Jonas have food in his teeth?"

Another wrote, "Damn Nick Jonas’s brothers did him dirty for not telling him he had his entire salad stuck in his teeth during their performance at the Grammys."

"Damn nick Jonas's brothers did him dirty for not telling him he had his entire salad stuck in his teeth during their performance at the Grammys"

"Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!?"

It was, however, Nick Jonas' response to every query that finally won the internet.

"And at least you all know I eat my greens," he tweeted.

"And at least you all know I eat my greens."

That's some sass, we say.

Nick Jonas had arrived hand-in-hand with wife Priyanka Chopra at the Grammy Awards 2020.