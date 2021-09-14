Netizens welcome Elon Musk's new puppy with hilarious memes, liken them to Lion King's Simba

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GREG16676935420,FLCNHVY Netizens welcome Elon Musk's puppy with hilarious memes

Tech billionaire Elon Musk always manages to stay in news. Sometimes it is the launch of his first all-civilian mission 'Inspiration4' or his full automated cars, other times it is his witty tweets that creates turbulence in the cryptocurrency market. However, this time it is his puppy that has got everybody excited. Musk, on Monday, announced a new addition to his family and introduced his new pet dog, a Shiba Inu whom he has named Floki.

In no time, Flonki became an overnight star on the Internet and social media users got new fodder for memes. The cute photo of the pup reminded many of Disney’s animated film Lion King and netizens likened them to Rafiki and Simba. some also edited the famous scene where Rafiki lifts the baby Simba by juxtaposing the mandrill’s face with Musk’s and Simba’s with Floki’s. Another one reimagined Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look with a Musk-Floki twist. Others also reminded the billionaire of his love for cryptocurrency DogeCoin. Sample some of these tweets:

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is grabbing the limelight lately as SpaceX, run by the tech billionaire is all set to launch to orbit its first all-civilian mission 'Inspiration4' on Wednesday. It will be the first completely private mission to orbit. The Inspiration 4 crew is slated to launch Wednesday at 8.02 p.m. ET atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, reports The Verge.

Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, booked the Crew Dragon capsule last year and picked three normal folks to ride with him. The exact price he paid SpaceX hasn't been disclosed, but it runs into the tens of millions of dollars.

The crew includes Hayley Arceneaux, a cancer survivor and physician assistant; Sian Proctor, a geology professor and Christopher Sembroski, a data engineer.

Since the Dragon will not visit the International Space Station, unlike previous Crew Dragon missions, its docking port was removed and replaced with a dome window.

The window, inspired by the Cupola on the International Space Station, will provide the crew with incredible views of Earth, according to the Inspiration4 team.