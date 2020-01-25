If you have a desi mom or are one yourself, this 'mother with sign' account is for you

Pranav Sapra also shared a post about his mum’s new page on Twitter.

Be it a prom night, a sleepover at a friend's place, a simple get together, or a heavy duty official meet up, your mother will always have an advice for you. How else do you describe your maa's gyaan? It's heartwarming, it's loving, it's full of care and concern, and sometimes, it's also annoying... So annoying. But we love it anyway.

An Instagram user, Pranav Sapra, has taken this love-hate relationship with a mother's gyaan a little further and created an entire Instagram account for his mother. The 'Mother With Sign' Instagram page shows his mother holding up placards with various pieces of advice.

Pranav Sapra also shared a post about his mum’s new page on Twitter. “My mom keeps telling me things, so I made her an Instagram account,” he wrote on Twitter with a link to the page.

My mom keeps telling me things, so I made her an Instagram account 😅 https://t.co/gjOY9T5C8G pic.twitter.com/nJPEbGyti3 — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 22, 2020

The page also includes advice from another mother.

The posts have been amusing people on Instagram as well as Twitter.

That’s so creative. Let me follow her. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 22, 2020

The "wear enough clothes" made me feel personally targeted by it lol 😂 what a nice mom you have 💕🙌🏾 — The girl next door (@karennjoy_) January 22, 2020

Already following her, didn't know she is your mom!

It's a great page! — NisKay (@NisKay_) January 22, 2020

This is so cute omg. ♥️😭 — Parth™ (@PortoBavejo) January 22, 2020

Sapra works with Zomato. He spoke to IndianExpress.com about the viral fame.

"I thought there’s advice I get all the time from my mom, but always ignore. Figured other kids do the same and then realize later that she only meant well. Put two and two together and you’ll have mothers who want nothing but everyone to be happy, healthy and peaceful. Amplify these messages and boom it’s motivation for all, and everyone is finally listening because it’s on Instagram,” the 32-year-old said.

