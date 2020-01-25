Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
If you have a desi mom or are one yourself, this 'mother with sign' account is for you

The 'Mother With Sign' Instagram page shows his mother holding up placards with various pieces of advice.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2020 19:04 IST
Pranav Sapra also shared a post about his mum’s new page

Pranav Sapra also shared a post about his mum’s new page on Twitter.

Be it a prom night, a sleepover at a friend's place, a simple get together, or a heavy duty official meet up, your mother will always have an advice for you. How else do you describe your maa's gyaan? It's heartwarming, it's loving, it's full of care and concern, and sometimes, it's also annoying... So annoying. But we love it anyway.

An Instagram user, Pranav Sapra, has taken this love-hate relationship with a mother's gyaan a little further and created an entire Instagram account for his mother. The 'Mother With Sign' Instagram page shows his mother holding up placards with various pieces of advice.

Pranav Sapra also shared a post about his mum’s new page on Twitter. “My mom keeps telling me things, so I made her an Instagram account,” he wrote on Twitter with a link to the page.

believe in yourself ❤️

The page also includes advice from another mother.

beautiful words by the mother of @thenaveenkukreja, I fully endorse this.

The posts have been amusing people on Instagram as well as Twitter.

Sapra works with Zomato. He spoke to IndianExpress.com about the viral fame.

"I thought there’s advice I get all the time from my mom, but always ignore. Figured other kids do the same and then realize later that she only meant well. Put two and two together and you’ll have mothers who want nothing but everyone to be happy, healthy and peaceful. Amplify these messages and boom it’s motivation for all, and everyone is finally listening because it’s on Instagram,” the 32-year-old said.

