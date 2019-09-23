Now that's confidence: Twitter impressed with boy who clicked selfie with PM Modi, Trump

The guy with the best selfie!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium. He and Trump then took a tour of the NRG stadium and interacted with a few youngsters -- one of which asked the two for a selfie.

The two world leaders obliged and made for a historical selfie.

Twitter was left impressed with the confidence with which the guy -- who seemed to be in his teens -- requested the heads of perhaps the two largest democracies of the world for a selfie.

One user said, "Now that's confidence."

Now that is called confidence 👏👏 https://t.co/xvtxD44lgC — Rahul Ekbote (@rahul_ekbote) September 23, 2019

Another quipped, "The guy with the best selfie."

There were numerous reactions.

The Boy who took selfie with two most powerful world leaders. pic.twitter.com/ZCsOU7lyGT — Rishi Bagree ऋषि 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 23, 2019

The event had many firsts. PM Modi deviated from his trademark dialogue "Bhaiyo aur Behno" and instead used "Howdy, my friends?" to address the Indian community.

"Howdy, my friends?," he greeted people sitting there.

"If you ask me, 'Howdy, Modi', my answer is - everything is great in India," he said amid loud applause from the audience.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

The two trademark Modi dialogues which have become a synonym to the prime minister are "Bhaiyo aur Behno" and "Mitron".

The event was organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures'.