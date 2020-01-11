Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Megxit has Twitter comparing the Royals with Raichands

Megxit has Twitter comparing the Royals with Raichands

Megxit stirred up a storm on the social media -- so much so that the desi fans began drawing parallels to the plotline of Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2020 16:01 IST
For people who are not into Bollywood, in 'Kabhi Khushi

For people who are not into Bollywood, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', the eldest son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) splits from his powerful family after not complying with his father (Amitabh Bachchan) and tying the knot with a woman of his choice (Kajol).

A filthy rich guy marries a girl who belongs to a different social class, and years later, decides to distance himself from the family. Doesn't this sound similar to the plotline of Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'? And doesn't this sound similar what we saw in the headlines of British newspapers?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as 'senior' royals stirred up a storm on the social media -- so much so that the desi fans began drawing parallels to the 2001 movie.

For people who are not into Bollywood, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', the eldest son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) splits from his powerful family after not complying with his father (Amitabh Bachchan) and tying the knot with a woman of his choice (Kajol). The drama has fanbase of its own.

And for people who are not into hard news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday announced they would be "stepping back" as senior royals. They added they wanted to become financially independent. Queen Elizabeth II has since reportedly ordered all four royal households of the UK to find "workable solutions" to the crisis.

Here's a collection of some posts on Twitter, and shed light on the crisis -- with thodi khushi and thoda gham.

What do you say?

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News