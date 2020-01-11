Megxit has Twitter comparing the Royals with Raichands

For people who are not into Bollywood, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', the eldest son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) splits from his powerful family after not complying with his father (Amitabh Bachchan) and tying the knot with a woman of his choice (Kajol).

A filthy rich guy marries a girl who belongs to a different social class, and years later, decides to distance himself from the family. Doesn't this sound similar to the plotline of Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'? And doesn't this sound similar what we saw in the headlines of British newspapers?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as 'senior' royals stirred up a storm on the social media -- so much so that the desi fans began drawing parallels to the 2001 movie.

For people who are not into Bollywood, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', the eldest son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) splits from his powerful family after not complying with his father (Amitabh Bachchan) and tying the knot with a woman of his choice (Kajol). The drama has fanbase of its own.

And for people who are not into hard news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday announced they would be "stepping back" as senior royals. They added they wanted to become financially independent. Queen Elizabeth II has since reportedly ordered all four royal households of the UK to find "workable solutions" to the crisis.

Here's a collection of some posts on Twitter, and shed light on the crisis -- with thodi khushi and thoda gham.

The Royal Family story is very much the story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum #K3G #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/cQacqjZmU3 — Sohail Anjum (@sohailanjum) January 10, 2020

these mfs are the raichand family for real



Meghan and Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed from Royal Family Display https://t.co/2fUbf5F9yd — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) January 9, 2020

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

Bollywood called it — Gauri Gaur (@Gawree17) January 10, 2020

People comparing Meghan-Harry to Rahul-Anjali’s plot in K3G.

Yup, can totally imagining Will going to Canada to get back his brother, dancing with Kate to You are my Soniya. Charles and Camilla joining in for Bole Chudiyaan and oh, and the Queen dies. Plausible — FiFi 🐘 (@Alfifius) January 10, 2020

