Say what? Man asks Zomato for MS Dhoni special discount for the country, company's reply amuses Internet

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday after which people on social media started talking about his achievements and contributions to the country. As an honour to the cricketer, the food delivery platform Zomato gave a special discount for people living in his hometown ie Ranchi. It included a 100 percent discount of up to ₹ 183 for everyone who orders the food through the app in the capital of Jharkhand. The company announced the same through a tweet reading, "A gift for the city that gifted India a legend!" The offer ended on Sunday after which a man asked Zomato for the nation-wide implementation of the 100 percent discount offer. He wrote, "He might me from Ranchi but the whole of INDIA loves the legend. Why not make this offer available for pan India?" The platform was quick to respond with a hilarious meme including a screengrab from a scene from the film Hera Pheri that left the Twitterverse in splits.

The meme had, "Bhai itne paise to nahi hai mere pas." This translated to, "Brother, I don't have that much money." The post got over 4,000 'likes' and a lot of funny comments. Have a look:

He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India ? — Karan Banga (@karanbanga110) August 16, 2020

