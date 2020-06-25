Know how this Tanzania man became overnight millionaire

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TANZANIA UPDATES President of Tanzania John Magufuli congratulated Saniniu Laizer.

A miner from Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after he mined two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found. The small-scale miner Saniniu Laizer now owns $3.4 million after the government purchased the precious stones weighing 20 pounds (9 kg) and 11 pounds (5 kg). The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the size of a forearm,

The Tanzanian government bough the gemstones for preservation as they are rare. Minerals Minister Doto Biteko said while announcing the same.“We’re signing agreements today in public to facilitate the cash transfer ... and the government recognizes Laizer is a new billionaire,” he said.

A man in Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire for mining Tanzanite, a rare gemstone which is only found in Tanzania. The two stones were sold for 3.4 million USD (equal to 56 crore Pak Rupees). He has 30 children and owns 2000 cows. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2020

#TANZANIA: A miner, Saniniu Laizer has turned into an overnight billionaire after selling two Tanzanite gemstones he found for TZs 7.7 Billion.



Both stones have a total weight of 15 Kgs.



According to the government, Laizer's Tanzanites are the biggest ever found in the country. pic.twitter.com/vy61nAsEpL — Tanzania Updates (@TanzaniaUpdates) June 24, 2020

Taking about what he plans to do with this huge amount, Laizer said that he wants to open a shopping mall and a school for his community. “The money that I have received today, I will allocate it to more development activities,” he said.

Small-scale miner in Tanzania becomes an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found.



Tanzania's government bought the book-sized stones from miner Saniniu Laizer for $3.4 million. https://t.co/mDeYmMxeZD pic.twitter.com/RuTCA4zCTY — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2020

For the unversed, Tanzanite is found only in the East African country.

Soon after news surfaced on social media, Twitter erupted with memes. Check out some of them below:

Thinking about throwing on my Indy outfit and visiting Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/OQdqAQAjo2 — Drfu Just passing through (@DrfuPassing) June 25, 2020

Y'all got any more of that tanzanite in them mines? pic.twitter.com/DsigNDguiG — Taurean, the Creator (@taureanb) June 25, 2020

