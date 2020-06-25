Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Know how this Tanzania man became overnight millionaire

Know how this Tanzania man became overnight millionaire

Taking about what he plans to do with this huge amount, Laizer said that he wants to open a shopping mall and a school for his community.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2020 21:58 IST
tanzania, miner, gemstones
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TANZANIA UPDATES

President of Tanzania John Magufuli congratulated Saniniu Laizer.

A miner from Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after he mined two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found. The small-scale miner Saniniu Laizer now owns $3.4 million after the government purchased the precious stones weighing 20 pounds (9 kg) and 11 pounds (5 kg). The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the size of a forearm, 

The Tanzanian government bough the gemstones for preservation as they are rare. Minerals Minister Doto Biteko said while announcing the same.“We’re signing agreements today in public to facilitate the cash transfer ... and the government recognizes Laizer is a new billionaire,” he said.

Taking about what he plans to do with this huge amount, Laizer said that he wants to open a shopping mall and a school for his community. “The money that I have received today, I will allocate it to more development activities,” he said.

President of Tanzania John Magufuli congratulated Saniniu Laizer.

For the unversed, Tanzanite is found only in the East African country.

Soon after news surfaced on social media, Twitter erupted with memes. Check out some of them below:

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X