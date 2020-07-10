Image Source : TWITTER/HSGDHALIWAL Jurassic Niwas! Twitterati shocked after Monitor lizard spotted in Delhi home

There are certain things on the internet that leave people amazed or shocked. And recently, a picture of a monitor dragon roaming around here and there at a house in Delhi has caught everyone's attention. It was IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal who shared the photo of the micro-blogging website and ever since the discussions around the same have been going on. He wrote alongside, "Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!!" The photo shows a huge reptile-like creature peeping from behind the wall. Surprisingly, as soon as the picture was posted it got enormous reactions and over 1000 likes. Looking at the discussions going online, it came to light that it was Komodo Dragons who live freely near water resources in many Asian countries. Generally called shy lizards, they hardly encounter with a human, but swallow small animals, they may harm you by a bite (their mouth contains bacteria) if you fight them. This information was shared by a Twitter user and IndiaTV does not claim whether it is true or not.

Check out the picture of the lizard here:

Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, have a look at how people appreciated its beauty while others commented in horror.

That home should be called Jurassic Niwas 😐 — Kailash Chatterjee (@kailash_c27) July 9, 2020

A monitor making the most of the lockdown😳 — Arjun Bir Sahi (@bir_sahi) July 9, 2020

Yes, these are Comodo Dragons, they live freely near water resources in many Asian countries, they are non poisonous and shy lizards, they hardly encounter with human, but small animals they swallow, they may harm you by a bite (their mouth contains bacteria’s) if you fight them! — Srinivasan Sriram 🇮🇳 (@SSRPillai) July 9, 2020

You mean comodo dragons are roaming free in India? — Bhagat Singh Verma भगत सिंह वर्मा🇮🇳 (@Bhagat_s_verma) July 9, 2020

Monitor Lizard, called Gosap in Bengali. They are very shy reptiles, please don't vilify them. — Bhadrolok (@rwbhadrolok) July 9, 2020

No, monitor lizards are not poisonous. In fact its an endangered species under wildlife protection act. — Avijit Saxena (@avijitsaxena87) July 9, 2020

It's so strange that these Monitor Lizards are seen in residential areas now. Few days back, one came in our sector too in Faridabad and officials had to be called to nab it. I guess it's poisonous too — Animesh Vadehra (@AnimeshVadehra) July 9, 2020

Xi Jinping happy you found his escaped dinner pic.twitter.com/JJKENYYH7g — sid (@sid41881846) July 9, 2020

Definitely someone's pet like this guy at Firozshah Road pic.twitter.com/ikkXStERxF — Lion A.K.A Sher (@Terriiblr) July 9, 2020

