Jurassic Niwas! Twitterati shocked after Monitor lizard spotted in Delhi home

IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared a photo shows a huge reptile-like creature peeping from behind the wall. Many called it a monitor lizard while there were people who claimed that it was Komodo Dragon. Have a look at how people appreciated its beauty while others commented in horror.

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2020 11:05 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/HSGDHALIWAL

There are certain things on the internet that leave people amazed or shocked. And recently, a picture of a monitor dragon roaming around here and there at a house in Delhi has caught everyone's attention. It was IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal who shared the photo of the micro-blogging website and ever since the discussions around the same have been going on. He wrote alongside, "Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!!" The photo shows a huge reptile-like creature peeping from behind the wall. Surprisingly, as soon as the picture was posted it got enormous reactions and over 1000 likes. Looking at the discussions going online, it came to light that it was Komodo Dragons who live freely near water resources in many Asian countries. Generally called shy lizards, they hardly encounter with a human, but swallow small animals, they may harm you by a bite (their mouth contains bacteria) if you fight them. This information was shared by a Twitter user and IndiaTV does not claim whether it is true or not.

Check out the picture of the lizard here:

Meanwhile, have a look at how people appreciated its beauty while others commented in horror.

 

 

 

