Bond 007: Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in 'No Time To Die', Check out the new poster

All you James Bond fans, hold your breaths for the new Bond movie poster just came out. The latest and 25th addition to the famous James Bond movies is going to be movie titled 'No time to die', all set to release in April 2020. Actor Daniel Craig is all set to return on the big screen playing the iconic James Bond, one last time. This is his fifth time playing agent 007 of the Secret Intelligence Service, after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Sharing the news with all the fans, celebrity film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, Mark the date... The newest James Bond 007 movie - titled #NoTimeToDie - will release in #India on 3 April 2020... Daniel Craig returns as #JamesBond007... First look poster of #Bond25.

Check out his tweet here:

Mark the date... The newest James Bond 007 movie - titled #NoTimeToDie - will release in #India on 3 April 2020... Daniel Craig returns as #JamesBond007... First look poster of #Bond25. pic.twitter.com/BUd6I1AndW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

The makers released the poster almost after 2 months of announcing the name. The movie has already seen its set of difficulties with director Danny Boyle quitting the movie citing creative differences. Later HBO's 'True Detective' director was called in to fill the shoes of the renowned director.

Here's the official tweet:

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

We can't wait for this one! Can you?