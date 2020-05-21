Image Source : TWITTER/MEME_E_RIA International Tea Day 2020: Viral tweets that every 'chai lover' will relate to

'Chai is an emotion', you would have heard all the 'chai lover' say this phrase quite frequently. Tea is the most loved drink especially in India and is a staple beverage in many households. People even believe that a sizzling hot cup of tea is the solution to every problem. On May 21, International Tea Day is observed to celebrate the hot beverage.

Check out some of the most relatable tweets here-

Today is #InternationalTeaDay

"Chai" is like oxygen for me.. can't survive widout Tea...

Chai is love

Chai is life 😍😍😘😋

Tag a Chai lover #foodphotography 😍😘 #chailover pic.twitter.com/NP0kGpjwAR — Vineeta singh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@biharigurl) May 21, 2020

Where there's Tea, there's Hope!

Tea is very healing!#Internationalteaday There are lot's of my emotions associated with this tea❤️ pic.twitter.com/66VxXonnbJ — Rajani (@imrajniK) May 21, 2020

This is tea 🍵

Only preferred when hot 🔥#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/eiF5UzdCg7 — Aanchal (@aanchawwl) May 21, 2020

Money can't buy happiness but money can buy tea

Chai is emotion❣️#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/UneBOAZSMh — Arpit (@Arpit47606375) May 21, 2020

To all the tea lovers out there❤#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/43gsingkD9 — Shruti Singh (@msshruti10) May 21, 2020

Find someone who is your adrak wali chai in this stone cold life #InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/fZdWKWt99y — meme_e_ria (@meme_e_ria) May 21, 2020

Happy International Tea Day to all the Tea Lovers Specially @TajinderBagga sir 😜☕#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/g3b3o9sRCT — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 21, 2020

