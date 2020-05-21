International Tea Day 2020: Viral tweets that every 'chai lover' will relate to

'Chai is an emotion', you would have heard all the 'chai lover' say this phrase quite frequently. Tea is the most loved drink especially in India and is a staple beverage in many households. People even believe that a sizzling hot cup of tea is the solution to every problem. On May 21, International Tea Day is observed to celebrate the hot beverage.
Check out some of the most relatable tweets here-
#InternationalTeaDay— निर्लज्ज अभियंता (@BakCode) May 21, 2020
She: You are so relaxed during this pandemic, how?
Me: bas pic.twitter.com/D7AFsXQJZ3
Today is #InternationalTeaDay— Vineeta singh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@biharigurl) May 21, 2020
"Chai" is like oxygen for me.. can't survive widout Tea...
Chai is love
Chai is life 😍😍😘😋
Tag a Chai lover #foodphotography 😍😘 #chailover pic.twitter.com/NP0kGpjwAR
Where there's Tea, there's Hope!— Rajani (@imrajniK) May 21, 2020
Tea is very healing!#Internationalteaday There are lot's of my emotions associated with this tea❤️ pic.twitter.com/66VxXonnbJ
This is tea 🍵— Aanchal (@aanchawwl) May 21, 2020
Only preferred when hot 🔥#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/eiF5UzdCg7
Money can't buy happiness but money can buy tea— Arpit (@Arpit47606375) May 21, 2020
Chai is emotion❣️#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/UneBOAZSMh
To all the tea lovers out there❤#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/43gsingkD9— Shruti Singh (@msshruti10) May 21, 2020
Find someone who is your adrak wali chai in this stone cold life #InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/fZdWKWt99y— meme_e_ria (@meme_e_ria) May 21, 2020
Happy International Tea Day to all the Tea Lovers Specially @TajinderBagga sir 😜☕#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/g3b3o9sRCT— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 21, 2020
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page