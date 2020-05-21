Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. International Tea Day 2020: Viral tweets that every 'chai lover' will relate to

International Tea Day 2020: Viral tweets that every 'chai lover' will relate to

'Chai is an emotion', you would have heard all the 'chai lover' say this phrase quite frequently. Tea is the most loved drink especially in India and is a staple beverage in many households. On International Tea Day 2020, check out some of the most relatable and funny tweets here.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2020 18:29 IST
International Tea Day 2020: Viral tweets that every 'chai lover' will relate to
Image Source : TWITTER/MEME_E_RIA

International Tea Day 2020: Viral tweets that every 'chai lover' will relate to

'Chai is an emotion', you would have heard all the 'chai lover' say this phrase quite frequently. Tea is the most loved drink especially in India and is a staple beverage in many households. People even believe that a sizzling hot cup of tea is the solution to every problem. On May 21, International Tea Day is observed to celebrate the hot beverage. 

Check out some of the most relatable tweets here-

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X