Sandese Aate Hain: ITBP jawan's beautiful rendition of Border song will make you emotional

Watch ITBP jawan's beautiful rendition of Border song

As India is gearing up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police has dedicated a beautiful rendition of patriotic song Sandese Aate Hain to all the soldiers. Crooned by ITBP jawan Lovely Singh, the video shows ITBP personnel safegaurding the nation. The video portrays the tough condition which the soldiers have to face while patrolling on the border areas. The video has been shared on Twitter by official account of ITBP.

'''ए गुजरने वाली हवा बता मेरा इतना काम करेगी क्या' Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.

#IndependenceDay,'' the caption read. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral. Netizens started praising the jawan for such a soulful rendition. ''Sonu Nigam will be very very proud of this rendition Lovely ji. You can actually disarm enemy with the melody in your voice,'' a comment read. ''One of the best songs. Bharat Mata ki Jai #JaiHind #Jaibharat #HappyIndependenceDay,'' commented another user.

'ए गुजरने वाली हवा बता

मेरा इतना काम करेगी क्या'



Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FO1mnSQU5V — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 14, 2019

The video has also been shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Retweeting the video, he wrote, ''A heart touching rendition by

@ITBP_official jawan Lovely Singh. I've worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland''.