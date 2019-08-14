Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Sandese Aate Hain: ITBP jawan's beautiful rendition of Border song will make you emotional

Sandese Aate Hain: ITBP jawan's beautiful rendition of Border song will make you emotional

ITBP jawan Lovely Singh's soulful rendition of Border song Sandese Aate Hain goes viral. Watched it yet?

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2019 16:27 IST
Representative News Image

Watch  ITBP jawan's beautiful rendition of Border song

As India is gearing up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police has dedicated a beautiful rendition of patriotic song Sandese Aate Hain to all the soldiers. Crooned by ITBP jawan Lovely Singh, the video shows ITBP personnel safegaurding the nation. The video portrays the tough condition which the soldiers have to face while patrolling on the border areas. The video has been shared on Twitter by official account of ITBP. 

'''ए गुजरने वाली हवा बता मेरा इतना काम करेगी क्या' Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.

#IndependenceDay,'' the caption read. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral. Netizens started praising the jawan for such a soulful rendition. ''Sonu Nigam will be very very proud of this rendition Lovely ji. You can actually disarm enemy with the melody in your voice,'' a comment read. ''One of the best songs. Bharat Mata ki Jai #JaiHind #Jaibharat #HappyIndependenceDay,'' commented another user.

The video has also been shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Retweeting the video, he wrote, ''A heart touching rendition by 
@ITBP_official jawan Lovely Singh. I've worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland''.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryU.S. Embassy India kick starts 73rd Independence Day celebrations with this viral video featuring Joshua Pollock Next Story  