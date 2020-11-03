Tuesday, November 03, 2020
     
Here’s why Paneer Tikka is among top trends amidst US Elections

US Congress person Pramila Jayapal recently shared a pic of Indian dish paneer tikka on her Twitter handle. Read on to know the details.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2020 15:48 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@PRAMILAJAYAPAL

Paneer Tikka

On the eve of the 2020 United States presidential elections, one Twitter trend left many netizens confused. To everyone's surprise, it was the delectable Indian dish - paneer tikka. However, the reason behind it left Twitterati very confused. 

WHY IS PANEER TIKKA TRENDING? 

Paneer tikka started trending on Twitter after the Indian-American Congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal shared with her followers that the night before elections, she decided to make the ultimate comfort food in honour of Kamala Harris. She did so because the Vice-Presidential nominee had recently revealed that her favourite North Indian food is "any kind of tikka". 

Sharing the picture of the final dish, Pramila wrote, "Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That's paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let's go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 (sic)." 

WHAT IS THE INTERNET SAYING? 

After Pramila shared the tweet, it instantly went viral, and paneer tikka started trending on Twitter. The Congresswoman's tweet garnered over 3k likes and several retweets. However, people were not happy with Pramila's version of paneer tikka and poked fun at it. 

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

