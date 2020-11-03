Here’s why Paneer Tikka is among top trends amidst US Elections

WHY IS PANEER TIKKA TRENDING?
Paneer tikka started trending on Twitter after the Indian-American Congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal shared with her followers that the night before elections, she decided to make the ultimate comfort food in honour of Kamala Harris. She did so because the Vice-Presidential nominee had recently revealed that her favourite North Indian food is "any kind of tikka".
Sharing the picture of the final dish, Pramila wrote, "Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That's paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let's go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 (sic)."
Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020
WHAT IS THE INTERNET SAYING?
After Pramila shared the tweet, it instantly went viral, and paneer tikka started trending on Twitter. The Congresswoman's tweet garnered over 3k likes and several retweets. However, people were not happy with Pramila's version of paneer tikka and poked fun at it.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
here's palak paneer for you pic.twitter.com/LKQm09e5vt— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 3, 2020
Just had pizza pic.twitter.com/brV81AHpPq— vijay sheth (@vijaysheth) November 3, 2020
Its not paneer tikka, pls google it. Its a lesson to the Americans who are going to vote.— Aarti (@Aartitva) November 3, 2020
You are & will be served wrong dish if u vote for KH & JB.
Vote for d right appetite #MAGA
Here we have Paneer Tikka for you from @realDonaldTrump— Hindu Lives Matter (@HindustaniLad11) November 3, 2020
Learn the dish name right.
Hope you like it
Thanks for #VOTE #VoteTrumpToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/CKzkTKhah8
Made Paneer tikka role today in honour of US elections pic.twitter.com/TroOHpWfrd— Varun Singh Shaktawat (@currentlyunsafe) November 3, 2020
#PaneerTikka died a premature death in this curry https://t.co/7fOxVn3gfp— टंकीBaba (@rkgeemail) November 3, 2020
Definitely not paneer tikka !— Vikalp Arya (@vklp30) November 3, 2020
This is aloo parathaa😝 pic.twitter.com/E1Wvt8h6H6— Nandini Agarwal (@Nandini2125) November 3, 2020
This is rasgulla pic.twitter.com/Xrn8xJCE6e— आत्मनिर्भर Vinit (@vinit_2283) November 3, 2020