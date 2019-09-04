Planeload of talent: Wordsmiths Gulzar, Javed Akhtar's picture has Twitterverse going poetic

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi took to the micro-blogging site and posted a picture that had Akhtar and Gulzar in a flight.

A true blue Bollywood fan loves his music and more than that, loves the lyrics that come with it -- after all, there is a reason Indians can claim they reached the Moon faster than Chandrayaan-2 -- all thanks to Hindi songs.

Of the many poet-lyricists the Hindi film industry has seen, Gulzar and Javed Akhtar share a typical soft, warm place in the Indian mind -- more so, because by the time the two came to the fore of the Hindi music scene and got to experimenting with the idiom of love in the seventies and the eighties, the motif of romance had moved on. And what remained was the sheer brilliance and innocence of their words.

So, if the two are photographed together, even at a place that could well be devoid of music by all terms, poets-at-heart are bound to go cray.

And that's what happened when veteran actress and Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi posted a picture of theirs on Twitter.

Azmi took to the micro-blogging site and posted a picture that had Akhtar and Gulzar in a flight.

You give the captions ! pic.twitter.com/o5JVEOhMGE — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 4, 2019

Within minutes, the photo had users dropping in comments that looked like an appreciation thread. And can we blame them? No, no, no.

