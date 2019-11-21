Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
What are you 'gonna tell' your kids? Internet has ideas

A meme has taken over the internet -- in which people are listing how they are going to trick their children into believing things that are completely untrue.

New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2019 12:58 IST
The viral meme is hillarious AF -- because the two things -- the actual and the told -- have little in common.

What would you tell your child if and when you actually have them? That's one deep question asking for introspection. And if you consider that they would believe whatever you tell them without a doubt makes the proposition even more tasteful.

Picture this. If one tells his/her child about Kane Williamson's Team New Zealand won the 2019 Cricket World Cup, there is no chance they would not believe so.

In line with this, a meme has taken over the internet, and literally so -- in which people are listing how they are going to trick their children into believing things that are completely untrue.

The viral meme is hillarious AF -- because the two things -- the actual and the told -- have little in common.

We said it already. It's quite sentimental you see.

If. Only.

We cannot.

Because Salman Khan can do anything.

Because they "know nothing"?

Can we unsee this?

No no no!

Wish they never listen to her songs.

That hurt!

REALLY?

We rest the case now!

p.s. Gonna tell my kids **Sonal Gera** survived!

