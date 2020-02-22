F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion is happening. And Twitterverse cannot keep calm

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) took to Instagram -- almost at the same time, and put a post mentioning that the cast and crew would be reuniting for an episode.

For those who have grown up on Hollywood TV series, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Rachel Greene, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay became an inseparable part of their life. And ever since the show ended, fans and followers have been praying for a reunion -- an episode where the six characters will unleash the magic again.

It's finally happening NOW!

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) took to Instagram -- almost at the same time, and put a post mentioning that the cast and crew would be reuniting for an episode. The reunion had been in talks for quite a while now.

Twitterverse could not keep calm at the news of the much-anticipated reunion. People were ecstatic, and their posts mostly had moments from the ten-season long series.

Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.