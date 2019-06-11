This video of a 'funeral procession of elephants' will make you reach for a tissue box

In the viral clip, an elephant emerges from a forest with a dead baby elephant and walks across. It then drops the carcass on the road.

Elephants aren't any different from us, the humans.

Whatever little we know of the elephants suggests a creature that's kind, self-aware and very loyal.

A typical example of elephants' sense of self has been depicted in a video tweeted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The video has gone viral by virtue of the empathy, teamwork and just plane emotion exhibited by the elephants.

Nothing haunts like a death of a loved one, and the viral video is proof enough that a demise scars the animals as much as it does with the humans.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the said video on Twitter last week -- being circulated on the social media only now.

This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby. pic.twitter.com/KO4s4wCpl0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2019

In the viral clip, an elephant emerges from a forest with a dead baby elephant and walks across. It then drops the carcass on the road.

The elephant is then seen stepping ahead -- then stopping for a while.

The rest of elephant's family collects around the carcass, following which, the elephants proceed together inside the forest with the dead calf.

The video has been retweeted almost 7,000 times and has amassed over 14,000 likes.

The clip met with a unanimous emotional reaction from the Twitterati.

"What a moving scene. My heart goes out to the mother .May God give her some comfort," said one user.

What a moving scene. My heart goes out to the mother .May God give her some comfort — PRAKASH NAYAK (@SRIPRAKASH76) June 7, 2019

Another said: "Whoever caught this video ... Thank you so much for sharing .Nowdays Human needs to learn humanity from Animals."

Whoever caught this video ... Thank you so much for sharing .Nowdays Human needs to learn humanity from Animals — Neha24 (@SupperPositive) June 7, 2019

One person said: "Compassion love and togetherness. What they have and we humans lack in this age."

Compassion love and togetherness. What they have and we humans lack in this age — Divya Mukundan (@DiVpops) June 8, 2019

Another one said, "Very touching and emotionally disturbing. Elephant's capacity for complex emotions like grief is truly remarkable. Elephants never carry their healthy babies. There is obvious alterations of behavioural patterns. We have not yet fully deciphered animal cognition."