Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
Dog bites girl while she is making a TikTok, video goes viral

A TikToker named Priya Golani was making a video just like every other day when she was bit by a dog. The video has now gone viral across social media platforms.

New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2020 20:02 IST
A girl was making a TikTok video and a dog bit her. TikToker named Priya Golani was making a video just like every other day when she was bit by a dog. The video has now gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, we can see her grooving to the tunes of Katrina Kaif's Zara Zara Touch Me song when all of a sudden a dog is seen in the frame who bites her. The video was uploaded by Priya herself on TikTok with a caption that read, "Oh God". Really? 

After the video, Priya uploaded another TIkTok video where she can be seen dressing her wounds from the dog bite.

Every incident is a TikTok opportunity, is it? 

