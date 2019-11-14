A couple recreates 'Dil Deewana' from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. Let's exhort Salman Khan to watch it

Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 14:39 IST
This is what 'shuddh desi pyaar' looks like. Netizens cannot seem to have enough of a couple seemingly trying to recreate Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's romantic number from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' -- 'Dil Deewana'. The video has gone viral, and we can only exhort Salman bhai to watch it.

Dressed in yellow outfits -- similar to those worn by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the song, the couple dances to the song, while lip-syncing to it. Another difference is the setting in the background -- the original song had a lake and grass. This one has fields.

Though Salman Khan hasn't reacted to it yet, his co-star of 'Patthar Ke Phool' and 'Andaz Apna Apna' Raveena Tandon has.

People weren't behind in reacting to the short clip.

All we can say now is.... Please Salman bhai, watch this na...!

