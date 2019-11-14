A couple recreates 'Dil Deewana' from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. Let's exhort Salman Khan to watch it

Dressed in yellow outfits -- similar to those worn by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the song, the couple dances to the song, while lip-syncing to it.

This is what 'shuddh desi pyaar' looks like. Netizens cannot seem to have enough of a couple seemingly trying to recreate Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's romantic number from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' -- 'Dil Deewana'. The video has gone viral, and we can only exhort Salman bhai to watch it.

Dressed in yellow outfits -- similar to those worn by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the song, the couple dances to the song, while lip-syncing to it. Another difference is the setting in the background -- the original song had a lake and grass. This one has fields.

Though Salman Khan hasn't reacted to it yet, his co-star of 'Patthar Ke Phool' and 'Andaz Apna Apna' Raveena Tandon has.

Hahaha this is the sweetest video on the net that I’ve seen today 👍🏻 https://t.co/zrZ2evID7a — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 13, 2019

People weren't behind in reacting to the short clip.

शुद्ध देशी और अमर प्रेम संगीत भइया जी. 🙏😊 — 🇮🇳 निरंजन कुमार सिंह 🇮🇳 (@niranjanchauh19) November 13, 2019

Choreography Better than the original version pic.twitter.com/XwNKoAtWun — Pachipulusu (@soma_lingam) November 13, 2019

All the blessings for you two very touching and you are my real India. Remain happy always as this video is... https://t.co/mNkB785VkI — Sunil kumar kuls (@KulsSunil) November 13, 2019

How innocent. I really envy these couple. Iswar hamesha aise hi khush rakhe dono ko. — Santanam (@invitrosantanu) November 13, 2019

All we can say now is.... Please Salman bhai, watch this na...!