Delhi Metro has a funny take on Twitter’s new Fleets feature

Delhi Metro is not in service for the public these days to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is trying to serve the public with a douse of laughter amid lockdown. As micro-blogging site Twitter announced a new feature, Fleets, Delhi Metro decided to show up its funny side with a cheeky tweet.

“The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets," the Delhi Metro said in a tweet, along with a picture of a metro carriage running on the railway tracks.

The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets pic.twitter.com/8jZrx4OYgy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 10, 2020

Fleets is a new feature introduced by Twitter that allows a user to share Instagram-like Stories. The highlighted story will remain visible on a Twitter account for 24 hours before disappearing.

While Snapchat was the first to introduce the Stories feature, even before Instagram, other platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp joined the bandwagon later.

The word 'fleet', however, means several vehicles operating under the same ownership. Delhi Metro crafted the wordplay wisely in its tweet but the users on Twitter had just one question: "When metro will start? any probable date?"

When metro will start?any probable date? — Soumen Jana (@SoumenJ85012753) June 10, 2020

“Absolutely and much needed lifeline of Delhi. When you start again? We are missing," said another user on Twitter.

Absolutely and much needed lifeline of Delhi.

When you start again??

We are missing. — Mukkesh 🇮🇳 (@iammukkesh) June 10, 2020

“Old is gold always.... Metro fleet can be old but traveling experience in metro is always new and exciting," another one joined in.

Old is gold always.... Metro fleet can be old but traveling experience in metro is always new and exciting.. — Anant Ojha (@anantojha01) June 10, 2020

The DMRC didn't shy away from replying to one of these inquiries and tweeted: "Hi. Metro services shall be resumed as per government directions. We shall update the information on our social media channels. Thank You!"

Hi. Metro services shall be resumed as per government directions. We shall update the information on our social media channels. Thank You! — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2020

