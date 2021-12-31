Covid Third Wave: Netizens share hilarious memes; ask 'why it's always Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KRISHAN24274406 Covid Third Wave: Netizens share hilarious memes

Amid increasing Omicron cases in India, many states have shut shop and gearing up to fight the third wave of covid. Health experts have warned that the covid third wave is inevitable if necessary safety precautions are not taken. Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala are the three states in India that have been facing the most number of cases daily. This has led the internet to begin a meme fest. Many Twitter users have been asking why these states are always in the lead when Covid cases knock on the doors. Others have been sharing funny images from various Bollywood films and TV shows, insinuating that Covid Third Wave is waiting for all to enjoy New Year parties so that it can strike with full force.

Check out the hilarious memes on Covid third wave here-

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 tracker, developed by UK's University of Cambridge, has predicted that India may soon see an intense but short-lived virus wave "within days". The tracker had aptly predicted the devastating second wave in May and had also forecast in August that India would see a slow burn in its Covid infections.

Paul Kattuman, Professor at the Judge Business School at the varsity was quoted as saying to Bloomberg, "New infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its weekly epidemiological update has warned that the risk posed by the Omicron variant is still "very high". Omicron is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previous dominant Delta variant, said the global health body in its weekly bulletin.