CBSE class 12 board exam cancelled: Students start meme fest on Twitter; see best ones

The government on Tuesday announced that CBSE Class 12 board exams have been canceled for the year 2021. After the declaration, Netizens bombarded social media with memes and jokes.

New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2021 20:28 IST
The Centre on Tuesday announced that CBSE Class 12 board exams have been canceled for the year 2021. The decision was taken after a crucial meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the declaration, Netizens bombarded social media with memes and jokes. 

Parents and students had demanded the cancellation of the board exams because of the sudden spike in the novel coronavirus cases all over India.

Students took a fun way to express their emotions through memes. Check some of the most hilarious and fun memes:

 

