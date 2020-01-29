Brad Pitt wears a name tag to Oscars luncheon- just in case someone fails to recognise him

Brad Pitt wears a name tag to Oscars luncheon

Setting a benchmark of modesty, Brad Pitt 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wore a name tag to Oscars nominees luncheon. And then what? It sent internet into a meltdown. Brad Pitt proudly wore a name tag on the breast pocket of his taupe suit. The tag read: ‘Brad Pitt. Actor in a Supporting Role, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’.

📸 Brad Pitt attends the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Hollywood on January 27, 2020#BradPitt#Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/HCQPjcDwhk — Brad Pitt Fan (@BradPittFan3) January 27, 2020

It seems Brad Pitt was the only nominee who chose to pin the name tag. The superstar heartthrob's sweet gesture was enough to send his fans into a frenzy mode. ''Maybe there is someone who genuinely didn’t know who #BradPitt is and he was humble enough to oblige #BradPittsNameTag Made me smile anyway,'' a fan tweeted. the tweet read.

Maybe there is someone who genuinely didn’t know who #BradPitt is and he was humble enough to oblige #BradPittsNameTag



Made me smile anyway 😊 pic.twitter.com/TWfGGb0ULp — Tracy Kelly 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@tracykellysays) January 29, 2020

''I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life We know who you are Brad Pitt! #BradPitt,'' read another tweet.

I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life 😂☠️ We know who you are Brad Pitt! #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/qXmzU3Vi6l — Liz On The Radio 🎙 (@LizOnTheRadio) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt has already won in supporting actor category at the Golden Globes 2020 and SAG Awards 2020. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which also stars Leonardo Dicaprio has been directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The 92nd Academy Award will be held on February 9 (February 10 according to Indian Standard Time).