Brad Pitt wears a name tag to Oscars luncheon- just in case someone fails to recognise him

Internet can't stop crushing over the humility of superstar heartthrob Brad Pitt at Oscars 2020 nominees luncheon.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 19:06 IST
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt wears a name tag to Oscars luncheon

Setting a benchmark of modesty, Brad Pitt 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wore a name tag to Oscars nominees luncheon. And then what? It sent internet into a meltdown. Brad Pitt proudly wore a name tag on the breast pocket of his taupe suit. The tag read: ‘Brad Pitt. Actor in a Supporting Role, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’. 

It seems Brad Pitt was the only nominee who chose to pin the name tag. The superstar heartthrob's sweet gesture was enough to send his fans into a frenzy mode. ''Maybe there is someone who genuinely didn’t know who #BradPitt is and he was humble enough to oblige #BradPittsNameTag Made me smile anyway,'' a fan tweeted.  the tweet read.

''I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life We know who you are Brad Pitt!  #BradPitt,'' read another tweet.

Brad Pitt has already won in supporting actor category at the Golden Globes 2020 and SAG Awards 2020. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which also stars Leonardo Dicaprio has been directed by Quentin Tarantino. 

The 92nd Academy Award will be held on February 9 (February 10 according to Indian Standard Time).

