Image Source : TWITTER ‘Bas Land Kara De’ memes take over internet after paraglider Vipin Sahu’s video goes viral

Internet is a crazy place. It takes just a picture or a video to get viral to make someone popular. After Kolkata’s viral lady Ranu Mondal, a new person is an addition in the list, and he is none other than Vipin Sahu. The 24-year-old from UP’s Banda recently encountered paragliding experience for the very first time and his video has taken over the internet. He went to an 11-day trip to Manali in July where he shot this particular video but soon the dialogues and expressions of this man while he was in the air made everyone go ROFL.

His instructor’s lines “paanv uncha rakh” along with Vipin’s lines such as “Bhai bas land kara de,” “bhai mujhe lambi ride nahi karni,” and “Bhai 500 jyada le le lekin land kara de” have now been transformed into hilarious memes which can be found on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram etc. Have a look at the video and how Netizens have transformed his lines into hilarious jokes and memes here:

*boards flight for the first time*



*little turbulence happen*



me to pilot: pic.twitter.com/BSJgww9NsZ — Fauxy capt. (@thephukdi) August 26, 2019

Pic 1:

I like adventure.

I m adventurous.

Pic 2:

Also me

bhai land kara de

500 zyada le le bus land kara de#BhaiLandKaraDe #paragliding https://t.co/YjZYBsUjah pic.twitter.com/Ry8E6BEsy4 — Ghanshyam Singh Rao (@GhanahyamSR) August 29, 2019

Me, five minutes into a family gathering. pic.twitter.com/9GL5SJrRuy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2019

Vipin, in an interview to Times Of India, said, "I feel good after reading peoples messages that they are having a good laugh. After paragliding I thought, I will do sky diving next.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News