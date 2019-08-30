Friday, August 30, 2019
     
‘Bas Land Kara De’ memes take over internet after paraglider Vipin Sahu’s video goes viral

Vipin Sahu, a 24-year-old from UP’s Banda got popular when his first time paragliding experience video went viral on social media. Now a lot of memes on his lines 'land kara de' making Netizens go crazy.

New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2019 18:02 IST
Internet is a crazy place. It takes just a picture or a video to get viral to make someone popular. After Kolkata’s viral lady Ranu Mondal, a new person is an addition in the list, and he is none other than Vipin Sahu. The 24-year-old from UP’s Banda recently encountered paragliding experience for the very first time and his video has taken over the internet. He went to an 11-day trip to Manali in July where he shot this particular video but soon the dialogues and expressions of this man while he was in the air made everyone go ROFL.

His instructor’s lines “paanv uncha rakh” along with Vipin’s lines such as “Bhai bas land kara de,” “bhai mujhe lambi ride nahi karni,” and “Bhai 500 jyada le le lekin land kara de” have now been transformed into hilarious memes which can be found on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram etc. Have a look at the video and how Netizens have transformed his lines into hilarious jokes and memes here:

😂😂 Original © Sahil Pawar

Vipin, in an interview to Times Of India, said, "I feel good after reading peoples messages that they are having a good laugh. After paragliding I thought, I will do sky diving next.”

