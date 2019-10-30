Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
Apple launched AirPods Pro and Twitterverse can't ignore its resemblance to a hairdryer

Apple launched its latest AirPods Pro and Twitter world went crazy again. Check out their funniest reactions here!

New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2019 14:37 IST
Adding another tech toy to its massive list of gadgets, American tech giant  Apple Inc. introduced its new wireless headphones, AirPods Pro - boasting of an all-new design and one-of-its-kind, active noise cancellation mechanism. The latest features set it apart from all other earphones as well as headphones in the market. 

Priced at INR 24,900 in the market, the new AirPods come with flexible silicone ear tips with its premium version boasting of features including sweat and water resistance. It is also the most expensive earbuds by Apple till date. 

And just like every other thing, Twitterverse had its opinion on the Apple AirPods too. Sharing their opinions on Twitter, people compared the new pods to hairdryers and some hilarious cartoon characters. 

Check out some of the funniest twitter reactions below:

What do you think?

