Apple launched AirPods Pro and Twitterverse can't ignore its resemblance to a hairdryer

Adding another tech toy to its massive list of gadgets, American tech giant Apple Inc. introduced its new wireless headphones, AirPods Pro - boasting of an all-new design and one-of-its-kind, active noise cancellation mechanism. The latest features set it apart from all other earphones as well as headphones in the market.

Priced at INR 24,900 in the market, the new AirPods come with flexible silicone ear tips with its premium version boasting of features including sweat and water resistance. It is also the most expensive earbuds by Apple till date.

And just like every other thing, Twitterverse had its opinion on the Apple AirPods too. Sharing their opinions on Twitter, people compared the new pods to hairdryers and some hilarious cartoon characters.

Check out some of the funniest twitter reactions below:

Thought the AirPods Pro were cool?



Just wait until they release the AirPods Pro Max X pic.twitter.com/y9T3G47ubL — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 28, 2019

The new AirPods Pro design is going to be great for killing zombies. pic.twitter.com/A9qhoGcEn3 — 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝙵𝚘𝚛𝚍 (@StephenSeanFord) October 28, 2019

Mario had some AirPods Pro too. pic.twitter.com/XjZWQh58KE — Super Smith (@megaluckypants) October 28, 2019

AirPods Pro? More of Pingu’s beak smh 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/zwKmYxZmmq — مآب (@maab_k_) October 29, 2019

What do you think?

