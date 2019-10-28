Amul welcomes the first female hero of Asterix with utterly-butterly doodle

Amul welcomes Adrenaline, the first female protagonist of the Astrix comic book

Amul which is known for its creative situational doodle featuring Amul Girl shared a new doodle to celebrate the introduction of a female hero in Asterix. The classic comic book which has a history of 60 years introduced its first female protagonist, Adrenaline, in its latest addition

In the picture shared by Amul, the Amul Girl can be seen tying the braid of Adrenaline while she akes bite of bread with Amul butter.

The Asterix which has been entertaining its readers since 1959, will be first time introducing a female protagonist in the new comic book Asterix and the Chieftain’s Daughter. This 38th comic book in the popular series was released across Europe on Thursday. The new edition like the previous three Asterix comic book has been written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad.

Talking about their move to introduce a female protagonist Didier Conrad said "We didn't want to develop a character who would be based on her seductive side as we usually do with female characters in Asterix. Most of the time they are young attractive women who seduce Obelix and their role stops there.”

Set in 50BC in Roman-occupied Gaul, the Asterix books became a landmark in the publishing industry, with more than 370 million copies sold worldwide. The original book which was published in French has been translated to over 100 languages and has inspired many movies and TV series.